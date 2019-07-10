Trail RCMP remind the public to lock garages/sheds after tools stolen. (Photo by Tucker Good on Unsplash)

Trail police looking for suspects after multiple break-ins

Investigation ongoing into four break and enters in Warfield

Police are looking for two suspects following a rash of property thefts in Warfield on the weekend.

“The RCMP ask the public to be on the lookout for an unidentified male wearing a hooded sweatshirt and short, skinny female with blond hair, who were reportedly checking out vehicles and garages in the area with a flashlight on the night of the incidents,” Sgt. Mike Wicentowich, from the Trail and Greater District detachment, reported Monday afternoon.

“All four break, enter, and thefts are believed to be connected,” he said. “The RCMP is looking for any information in regards to this rash of break, enter, and thefts and for recovering any of the stolen items.”

Another detail is that the unidentified duo may be driving a loud-sounding car.

Of the four reported cases, three involve tools stolen from detached garages or sheds located on the 600 block of Shakespeare Street. The fourth occurred in a detached garage on the 600 block of Dickens Street.

This crime spree has the Trail RCMP reminding all residents to lock their garages and secure items on their property.

Only one of the detached buildings was locked in this latest string of thefts. However, Wicentowich says the key was found by the suspects and used to gain entry.

“(Make) sure your windows are secured with good locks, or a bar, to prevent it from being opened from the outside,” he advises.

“And your door having a good deadbolt will go a long way in our area.”

Because sheds don’t have the same level of security when locked as a house does, for example, the sergeant recommends the property be well lit and possibly monitored by a surveillance camera.

Further, he advises property owners to record serial numbers and mark their items to help with identification.

“We cannot prevent every theft and break-in but prevention does help,” he said.

“But the better the lock or safe, the longer it takes to breach that lock or safe. When someone takes the time to install a solid door with a good deadbolt, lock their windows, and add other features, the chances of a thief being able to operate undetected and quickly without drawing attention to him/herself is greatly reduced.”

Surveillance footage can be a useful tool in solving crimes as well.

“Video security systems help us identify the suspects and arrest them,” Wicentowich said. “It also helps prevent future thefts as we generally get people into custody sooner.”

Items stolen from the Warfield homes include: a Milwaukee M18 impact drill and driver set, a blue 2000 watt Yamaha generator; a Makita DHP4802 blue cordless hammer drill, battery, and charger with ‘Kiwi’ written on the battery, a black Craftsman 18-volt reciprocating saw and two batteries with charger; a Craftsman grey/black 12-volt cordless drill and impact drill, a yellow framing nail gun, a red finishing nail gun, a blue Brad nail gun, a silver cut-off wheel, a small red air compressor, an orange Husqvarna 18” gas chain saw, an orange Husqvarna 14” gas concrete cutting saw with the word ‘Kiwi’ stencilled on the bottom; and concrete cutting saw blade; two white propane tanks, a five-litre gas container, and an industrial free-standing light.

Anyone with information can call the Trail and Greater District Detachment RCMP at 250-364-2566 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 to remain anonymous.


