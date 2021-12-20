Trail police looking for thieves who stole $17,000+ from downtown store

VIDEO IN LINK: Trail RCMP are looking for tips to this Dec. 9 crime

A screenshot of the man and woman who robbed a downtown Trail electronics store Dec. 9. Image: Submitted

A downtown Trail store was robbed of thousands of dollars worth of merchandise earlier this month when a pair of thieves broke in through the glass.

Just before 7 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 9, Trail RCMP responded to a break, enter, and theft occurring at an electronics retailer located in the 1200 block of Bay Avenue, in Trail.

A man and woman broke the storefront’s large glass window to gain entry. The pair stole 13 iPhones, Version 12 and 13, and other items valued at approximately $17,000 before fleeing the scene on foot.

The pair remain at large at this time.

Trail RCMP continue to investigate the incident.

The only redeeming part of this crime is that police have video surveillance of the perpetrators and they are looking for tips to identify the man and woman.

If anyone witnessed this incident, or has information about the pair who committed this crime, contact the Trail and Greater District RCMP at 250.364.2566 to speak to the investigating officer.

