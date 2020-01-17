A fire was intentionally lit in the men’s bathroom at the downtown Trail McDonald’s Restaurant last week. (Trail RCMP photo)

Trail police looking for tips into arson cases

Arson, altercations, and accidents included in this week’s police briefs

Arson, altercations, and an accident top this week’s police briefs released by the Trail and Greater District RCMP.

Police say they have a male suspect under investigation related to a fire lit in the garbage can of the men’s bathroom of the downtown Trail McDonald’s on Thursday, Jan. 9. However, they are asking the public for tips to identify a second male as a potential witness.

Police describe this man, who was inside the restaurant around 5 p.m. when the fire was started, as wearing a camouflage jacket and toque.

Sgt. Mike Wicentowich is asking this witness to contact the Trail detachment at 250-364-2566 as his information may be critical in this case.

Then, just a day after the McDonald’s arson, police were called to the complaint of another garbage can on fire inside a downtown Trail business, this one is located in the 900 block of Spokane Street.

“The owner of a business put out the small fire before it caused any damage,” Wicentowich reported. “The RCMP continue to investigate the matter to determine if it has any links to other fires that have occurred recently in Trail.”

Additionally, as temperatures continue to drop, the detachment asks locals to be mindful of fires lit as a source of warmth, in the downtown core.

“Report them immediately due to the potential risk of spreading to other structures,” the sergeant advised.

He reminds the public that the Trail emergency shelter located at 1458 Bay Avenue is open nightly until March and can accommodate up to six people who need a warm place to stay overnight.

Altercations involving snow throwing:

• Jan. 11, Trail and Greater District RCMP responded to a 9 a.m. complaint in Rossland of a consensual fight between a motorist, 34, of Rossland and a 34-year-old resident of Rossland in the 2300 block of Thompson Avenue. The resident threw a shovel of snow at the motorist’s vehicle for allegedly driving too fast on Thompson Avenue. The snow throwing escalated to an exchange of punches between the males. No criminal charges resulted from the incident but both males were warned about their behaviour.

• Jan. 12, Trail and Greater District RCMP responded to a complaint at 8:30 p.m. of a dispute allegedly over parking between two female neighbours in the 200 block of McNabb Street in Annable. The 38-year-old female yelled obscenities and threw a shovel full of snow at her female neighbour, aged 41. The older female contacted the RCMP for assistance in resolving the situation. The RCMP spoke with both parties and resolved the matter without further incident.

“The Trail and District detachment asks the public to contact the RCMP if they are experiencing traffic related issues in their neighbourhoods and to refrain from throwing snow at the other party,” Wicentowich said. “Throwing snow at someone else could possibly result in an assault charge for the offender or mischief charge if a vehicle is damaged as a result.”

Vehicle accident:

• Jan. 11, Trail and Greater District RCMP responded to a single motor vehicle incident roll over in the 4600 block of Highway 22, at 2:40 p.m. The driver and passenger in the vehicle were travelling below the posted speed limit in their F150 pick up when they slid out of control due to icy roads. The front end of the truck hit the ditch which caused the vehicle to flip over onto its roof. No injuries were reported.

Police also responded to a number of incidents where commercial tractor-trailers became stuck in the snow on the road and impeded traffic.

“Adverse winter driving conditions will continue as the temperature continues to drop this week,” Wicentowich said. “Drivers are advised to be prepared and drive accordingly to conditions.”


