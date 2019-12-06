Photo: RCMP

Trail police looking for tips to identify vandals

Greater district detachment reports several business were tagged with spray paint

On Friday, the Trail and Greater District RCMP reported that several businesses in downtown Trail were vandalized with spray paint overnight.

An unknown suspect, known as a “tagger,” spray painted symbols called “tags”on the external walls of several local businesses.

Sgt. Mike Wicentowich says the incidents are being investigated by the Trail General Investigation Section.

He says tags are typically unique to each tagger and act like a signature. As well, often multiple similar tags can be identified to a single person.

“Taggers often operate at night to avoid detection,” Wicentowich explained. “They will likely carry spray paint in a back pack. The objective is to tag as many areas and objects as possible.”

The Trail and Greater District detachment is looking for information to identity the suspect, or suspects, and is putting out a call for witnesses to the vandalism.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Trail RCMP at 250.364.2566.

To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1.800.222.TIPS (8477).

Tagging is illegal and considered “Mischief” under Section 430 of the Criminal Code.

