Breaking: Trail RCMP looking for two suspects involved in an alleged theft and assault

An early morning theft and assault in Glenmerry has Trail police looking for two suspects – a man and a woman.

This case began near the 2700-block of Highway Drive on Wednesday, Oct. 20, shortly after 4 a.m.

That’s when the Trail detachment received a report about a father and son who had been assaulted after catching two alleged thieves rummaging through their vehicle parked outside their home.

The suspects fled from the scene upon discovery by the Trail man, 45, and his 23-year-old son.

The victims quickly realized that a number of items had been taken from inside of their truck, prompting the father and son to pursue the suspects until they reached the top of the “S” hill.

The victims then confronted the culprits and asked for the return of a jacket taken from inside the vehicle.

The male suspect allegedly responded by spraying both father and son with pepper spray, then struck the son in the head with the pepper spray canister.

The son received an injury as a result of being struck by the canister.

Both suspects then fled the area.

The man is described as being short, with short hair, wearing track pants and a blue hooded sweatshirt.

The woman is described as having blue eyes, red hair, and was wearing a pink and purple hooded sweatshirt with a design, and blue jeans.

“Trail and Greater District RCMP continues to investigate the matter as a top priority and will be forwarding a report to Crown counsel as soon as possible,” said detachment commander Sgt. Mike Wicentowich.

“Trail RCMP encourage the public to call 911 in these kinds of scenarios and maintain a safe distance when making observations of an alleged crime or criminal,” he added.

“Incidents like this can go sideways suddenly and without warning.”

Police ask anyone with information regarding the alleged theft from vehicle and assault to call the Trail police station at 250.364.2566 to speak to the investigating officer.

