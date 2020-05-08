Trail police report car crash, theft, impaired driving

Briefs reported this week from the Greater Trail RCMP detachment

From a car accident, to theft from a truck and a person driving impaired, reports involving vehicles rounded out a list of calls the Trail RCMP responded to on the first of the month.

Motor vehicle incident

– On May 1, at 12:19 a.m. the Trail and Greater District RCMP received a report of a single vehicle rollover in the 2300 block of Columbia Avenue, in Trail. The 28-year-old male driver swerved to avoid a collision with a coyote, struck the sidewalk curb and a decommissioned telephone pole, which caused his 2000 Honda Civic to flip onto its roof.

The man was sober and did not require medical attention.

This accident has the detachment reminding the public to be on the lookout for wildlife on the roadways during increased animal activity in the spring and summer months.

Theft from vehicle

– May 1, at 6:21 a.m. the Trail and Greater District RCMP received a report that a 51-year-old male victim had his cell phone, money, camouflage jacket and a camouflage backpack stolen from his unlocked truck parked in the 600 block of Rossland Avenue, in Trail.

A 33-year-old male suspect was spotted wearing the stolen camouflage jacket and backpack in the 800 block of Victoria Street, in downtown Trail. The RCMP arrested the suspect for allegedly being in possession of the stolen property. A search incidental to his arrest located a substance suspected to be methamphetamine.

The man is scheduled for a first appearance in the Rossland courthouse on Sept. 17 to face one count of Possession of Property and one count of Possession of a Controlled Substance.

This case has Trail police again reminding the public to lock and remove all valuable items from their vehicles.

Impaired driving

– May 1, at 7:10 p.m. the Trail and Greater District RCMP conducted an investigation into the alleged impaired driving of a 47-year-old male of Trail, on Rossland Avenue. The driver failed a roadside screening device breath test administered by an RCMP officer and was issued a 24-­hour driving prohibition.

Drug use by the driver was also suspected to be involved in this incident.

The Trail RCMP remind the public that if you’re caught driving impaired, you could face penalties including: driving suspensions from 24 hours to 90 days; vehicle impoundment; fines from $600 up to $4,060; jail time; mandatory rehabilitation; and installation of an ignition interlock on your vehicle at your cost.

You may also have to pay a Driver Risk Premium, on top of your insurance.

“If you crash while driving impaired, you’re likely in breach of your insurance policy,” advises Sgt. Mike Wicentowich.

“That means you could be personally responsible for 100 per cent of the costs if you damage someone else’s property or injure them.”

