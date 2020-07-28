Trail police report impaired drivers, female in distress

The Trail and Greater District RCMP is reporting three cases from last weekend, all involving suspected use of either alcohol or drugs. These files are examples of the kind of calls the detachment generally receives.

• Saturday, July 18 at 4:47 p.m., officers with the Trail detachment responded to a single motor vehicle crash on Highway 22 near Stoney Creek Road, in Trail. The 48-year-old male driver, of Trail, lost control of his vehicle, crossed the highway, and smashed into the rock bluffs. An investigation was conducted into the driver and had evidence to suggest that he was under the influence of a drug while in operation of his vehicle. The driver was issued a 24-hour driving suspension under the BC Motor Vehicle Act.

• On Sunday, July 19, at 3:01 a.m., officers with the Trail detachment conducted a road safety check stop and investigated a 25-year-old Trail woman for driving while allegedly impaired by alcohol. The woman allegedly failed a roadside screening device test administered by an RCMP officer. She was issued a 90-day Immediate Roadside Prohibition and had her vehicle impounded for 30 days.

• On Sunday, July 19, at 10:50 a.m., officers with the Trail detachment responded to a disturbance of a naked 31-year-old female of Nelson, screaming underneath the Victoria Street bridge. RCMP located the woman who was in distress. Police report that she was unable to return to her home in Nelson. RCMP assisted the female in contacting a friend who picked her up and drove her home. Recent illicit drug use was suspected to be a factor in this incident.



