Trail police report mischief and more

Greater Trail RCMP media report includes details on some cases they were called to last week

After a passenger threw a lit cigarette on the ground during a traffic stop, the Trail RCMP determined he was in violation of curfew and probation orders. Photo: Mathew MacQuarrie on Unsplash

The Trail and Greater District RCMP weekly media report contains details of investigations into acts of mischief, prohibited driving and an act of littering during a traffic stop which led to the arrest of a Northern BC man breaching his court ordered curfew. The report also contains details surrounding Halloween calls for service.

Door damage

• Oct. 30, the Trail and Greater District RCMP responded to a 11 p.m. complaint about two suspects damaging the exterior door to the recreation building in Pople Park, located near Seventh Avenue and McBride Street in Trail. A suspect wearing an orange jacket and other in a dark jacket were seen kicking the door prior to RCMP attendance. Trail RCMP conducted patrols but did not locate the two suspects.

If you witnessed this incident or have any information, contact the detachment at 250.364.2566.

Smoking suspect

• Oct. 30, the Trail and Greater District RCMP conducted a traffic stop along Highway 22. While speaking with the operator of a Ford Focus, a passenger allegedly discarded a lit cigarette butt on the ground. The action drew the attention of the officers who subsequently identified the man through a records check that showed him to be allegedly in violation of his 24-hour house arrest curfew.

Officers arrested the 29-year-old Prince George man who was allegedly in breach of his court ordered conditions. He was held in police custody and now faces potential new charges of failure to comply with a probation order and failure to comply with his condition sentence order.

Happy Halloween

• Oct. 31, the Trail and Greater District RCMP responded to 18 calls for police service on Halloween night. Trail RCMP conducted enhance proactive patrols in local neighbourhoods to help ensure a safe and happy Halloween for everyone. Trail RCMP is pleased to report that police did not received reports of any illegal social gatherings or parties.

Car confiscated

• Oct. 31, the Trail and Greater District RCMP conducted a traffic stop with a rental vehicle along Victoria Avenue. The frontline officer determined the driver was prohibited from driving under the BC Motor Vehicle Act. The rented vehicle was seized and towed from the scene. The Trail man, 32, is slated for his first appearance in the Rossland courthouse on Jan. 7.

Read more: Mask mayhem in downtown Trail

Read more: Off the cuff calls



newsroom@trailtimes.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

City of TrailRCMP Briefs