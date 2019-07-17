(Black Press file image)

Trail police report more thefts

Trail and Greater district RCMP officers can be reached at 250.364.2566

“Lock it or lose it” is a trending phrase in Trail this summer considering police are again reporting a series of thefts.

The majority of offences listed in the Trail and Greater District RCMP’s latest advisory mostly took place in Trail and generally involve the lifting of valuables from unlocked vehicles.

This rash of property crimes, however, also includes stealing from a downtown church as well as the recovery of a stolen van in East Trail.

Police briefs:

• July 12, the Trail detachment received a complaint of a wallet stolen overnight from an unlocked vehicle on Currie Street in Annable .

• July 12, the Trail detachment received a complaint of tools stolen from an unlocked tool box of a truck parked in the 400 block of Buckna Street. The stolen goods were inside a black Maximum electrician’s bag and include wrenches, side cutters, screwdrivers, files, a chalk-line, and other carpenter’s tools.

• July 12, the Trail detachment received the complaint of a stolen projector from the Trail United Church, located downtown on Pine Street. The projector was taken sometime between June 30 and July 3. The RCMP is requesting information leading to the recovery and return of the item.

• July 12, the Trail detachment recovered a stolen Budget cube van in the 1100 block of Third Avenue in East Trail. The Nelson RCMP Forensic Identification Section were contacted to conduct a forensic examination of the vehicle. The investigation is ongoing.

• July 13, the Trail detachment received the complaint of a stolen wallet from a vehicle parked in the 600 block of Binns Street. Witnesses described the suspect to police, and when the RCMP attended the area, a 31-year old man was apprehended. The stolen wallet was recovered and returned to the owner. The suspect is slated for his first court appearance in Rossland on Aug. 15.

Finally, the RCMP is reporting a string of fuel thefts from vehicles parked in West Trail.

”The RCMP ask the public to report all suspicious activity in relation to these kinds of thefts,” advised Sgt. Mike Wicentowich.

The Trail and Greater District Detachment RCMP can be reached at 250-364-2566 or to report anonymously, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).


