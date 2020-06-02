Trail police report suspicious person complaint and more

The Trail and Greater District RCMP Detachment weekly media report contains details of police investigations into a suspicious occurrence, animal complaints, a mountain biking injury, and a noise complaint.

Suspicious occurrence

• On May 22, the Trail and Greater District RCMP received a report of suspicious activity just shy of 4 p.m. when an unknown male pushing a shopping cart, containing tires, was spotted in the area of Robertson Street and Second Avenue in Trail. The RCMP conducted patrols but did not locate the individual.

The Trail police are experiencing an increase in drug and alcohol related incidents. They request the public report any suspicious activity to the Trail detachment non-emergency line at 250.364.2566.

Mountain biking injury incident

• May 23, the Trail and Greater District RCMP received a noon-hour report that a 34-year-old male of Rossland crashed his mountain bike on a trail known as Super Mega Death near the Paterson Border in Rossland.

He lost consciousness and sustained serious bodily injuries in the crash. The RCMP, a local doctor, and Search and Rescue personnel attended the scene to assist the injured man. A helicopter was used to extract him from the crash site due to the nature of his injuries. He was flown to a hospital in the region for medical treatment. The man’s injuries were not believed to be life-threatening and he is reported to be in stable condition.

The police ask all cyclers to ride with common sense and always wear a properly fitted gear to protect from the inevitable spills and crashes that occur on the mountain trail. Riders should always carry a cell phone or satellite communication device in case of emergency.

Noise complaint

• May 24, the Trail and Greater District RCMP responded to a loud noise complaint at 5:30 p.m. in the 800-block of Farwell Street. The RCMP attended to find a man who was reportedly praying loudly. The male agreed to reduce the volume of his voice while praying.

Animal calls

• May 24, the Trail and Greater District RCMP received a 2 p.m. report of an adult black bear entering in and out of a residence in the 2100-block of Topping Street. Police suspect the bear was initially drawn to the area by garbage left outside of a nearby residence. The occupant was returning home when a witness alerted her to the fact that the bear was inside her home. Fortunately, the bear left the property on its own accord and headed westbound on Topping Street before RCMP arrived.

The seemingly unlucky woman was the same resident who had the bear in her vehicle the previous week.

The BC Conservation Service was notified and will follow up on both incidents.

The RCMP strongly advise homeowners not to place garbage outside as it is an attractant to bears and other wildlife. As well, police remind the public to lock vehicles doors and secure residences to prevent unwanted people and animals from entering.

Parade update

The Trail and Greater District RCMP continue to receive requests to participate in parades. Officers are following current best practices guidelines and remain committed to reducing the spread of COVID-19. Participation in parades is not anticipated until an unknown future date due to the potential risk of social gathering.



