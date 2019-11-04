East Trail intersection where fatality occurred on Wednesday afternoon. (Photo from the Trail RCMP)

Trail police seek witnesses to traffic fatality

A woman was hit by a car in East Trail last week

Investigators are still looking for witnesses to a traffic fatality that happened at a four-way stop in East Trail last week.

Previous: Woman pedestrian dies after Trail accident

An 81-year old Trail woman, who was on foot, died in hospital only hours after being hit by a car at the intersection of Main Street and Second Avenue, near the Aquatic Centre.

The accident occurred at 1:45 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 30.

“The Trail and Greater District RCMP is asking anyone who may have witnessed an accident between a car and pedestrian on Wednesday to contact the detachment,” Sgt. Mike Wicentowich said.

“And for the public to ask anyone who witnessed the collision between the car and pedestrian to contact us.”

The Trail RCMP can be reached at 250.364.2566.

At this point in the investigation, the police are remaining tight-lipped, other than to report that a 68-year old Trail man was behind the wheel.

“There are no preliminary charges at this time,” Wicentowich told the Trail Times. “But we are looking at every possibility before we comment.”

The sergeant declined to identify the deceased as not all the next of kin had been contacted.


