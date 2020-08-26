Trail police seize $10,000 worth of street drugs

The Trail pair are slated for court later this fall

Reports of a couple using drugs on a downtown Trail street led to two arrests and the seizure of $10,000 worth of illicit substances last weekend.

This case began Saturday evening around 9 p.m. when officers were conducting a foot patrol in the downtown area and they were advised of a male and female using drugs on Pine Avenue.

Police attended, arrested the pair, and seized close to $10,000 worth of fentanyl and methamphetamine.

Cpl. Devon Reid says the 35-year old Trail man, and the Trail woman, 36, are scheduled to appear in the Rossland courthouse on Nov. 12 to face drug trafficking charges.

The week previous, Trail council announced it had okayed a plan for beefed up foot patrols by the RCMP.

The municipality made the announcement Aug. 14 following a meeting between Trail city council and Sgt. Mike Wicentowich from the Trail RCMP wherein concerns were voiced about public safety throughout the community, including the downtown core and neighbourhoods.



