Trail police suspect drug impairment in two-car crash

The 26-year old male driver was found unresponsive by first responders, according to the Trail RCMP

A two-car crash in downtown Trail sent two drivers to the hospital Sunday night. (Submitted photo)

A man in his late 20s is facing drug impairment charges after a two-car crash in downtown Trail on Sunday.

The collision occurred just before 6 p.m. at the intersection Cedar Avenue and Victoria Street, which is adjacent to the Cominco parking lot.

However, the scene itself dragged on right across the bridge and into East Trail before the car of the suspected impaired driver actually came to a stop.

“The alleged offender … t-boned the other vehicle in the intersection,” explained Sgt. Mike Wicentowich. “And then continued eastbound along Victoria Street bouncing his vehicle off the bridge numerous times before coming to a stop near Second Avenue.”

Police say the 26-year-old driver was found to be “non-responsive” by first responders and had to be resuscitated.

“On scene there was one occupant who was unconscious and needed to be extricated by the Jaws of Life,” explained Grant Tyson, Acting Captain for the regional fire department. “The patient was transported by (ambulance) to the hospital. This vehicle hit the Trail bridge twice and another car on Bay Avenue that was left smoking.”

The driver of the second vehicle was also taken to the hospital to be treated for injuries, though Wicentowich said both were later released.

“The RCMP conducted an investigation into cause of the accident,” he said. “The RCMP determined that the impairment by a drug of the 26-year-old driver was a factor in the accident.”

Once the investigation is complete, Wicentowich says charges will be forwarded to Crown counsel for approval.



