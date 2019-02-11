A two-car crash in downtown Trail sent two drivers to the hospital Sunday night. (Submitted photo)

Trail police suspect drug impairment in two-car crash

The 26-year old male driver was found unresponsive by first responders, according to the Trail RCMP

A man in his late 20s is facing drug impairment charges after a two-car crash in downtown Trail on Sunday.

The collision occurred just before 6 p.m. at the intersection Cedar Avenue and Victoria Street, which is adjacent to the Cominco parking lot.

However, the scene itself dragged on right across the bridge and into East Trail before the car of the suspected impaired driver actually came to a stop.

“The alleged offender … t-boned the other vehicle in the intersection,” explained Sgt. Mike Wicentowich. “And then continued eastbound along Victoria Street bouncing his vehicle off the bridge numerous times before coming to a stop near Second Avenue.”

Police say the 26-year-old driver was found to be “non-responsive” by first responders and had to be resuscitated.

“On scene there was one occupant who was unconscious and needed to be extricated by the Jaws of Life,” explained Grant Tyson, Acting Captain for the regional fire department. “The patient was transported by (ambulance) to the hospital. This vehicle hit the Trail bridge twice and another car on Bay Avenue that was left smoking.”

The driver of the second vehicle was also taken to the hospital to be treated for injuries, though Wicentowich said both were later released.

“The RCMP conducted an investigation into cause of the accident,” he said. “The RCMP determined that the impairment by a drug of the 26-year-old driver was a factor in the accident.”

Once the investigation is complete, Wicentowich says charges will be forwarded to Crown counsel for approval.


newsroom@trailtimes.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

 

Submitted photo

Previous story
Fake Facebook account impersonates Victoria mayor
Next story
Toddler fatally shot in Florida; mom says he found gun in friend’s home

Just Posted

Man seriously hurt after police shooting near Nelson

Incident has been reported to provincial police watchdog

Trail shelter at capacity most nights

Staff advised not to turn anyone away from the six-bed shelter in this especially cold stretch

Columbia Basin Trust shuffles board

Murray McConnachie will serve a second year on the Trust board, reflects on his inaugural year

Mushing through the snow

Environment Canada B.C. issued a snowfall advisory for Trail on Tuesday

Castlegar’s first pot shop to open on Friday

The Higher Path is the culmination of years of hard work by owner Jeff Thompson

Toboggan versus rat: startling collision on B.C. road

Young B.C. filmmaker captures moment of impact

‘He loved being a cowboy’: Family of missing man to leave Merritt without answers

Family again asks for people to come forward with information, as search for Ben Tyner winds down

VIDEO: Giant snowball fight takes over lawn of the B.C. Legislature

Hundreds showed up for the fun, family-friendly battle in Victoria

Space agency picks ex-astronaut to figure out how to get people to Mars in one piece

Of Canada’s 10 retired astronauts, Dave Williams is one of only three who practised medicine

VIDEO: SUV freed from sinkhole in B.C.

A Land Rover survived a dunk in a big hole after a water main broke.

Skilled worker shortage hangs over B.C. industrial growth

Construction, forest industry struggle to hold workforce

Kelowna General Hospital campaigns for closer to home treatments for heart disorders

‘Here at KGH’ will complete the hospitals available resources for advanced heart rhythm services

One year since man went missing from B.C. ski resort

Ryan Shtuka’s parents will be back in Kamloops for the anniversary of their son’s disappearance

21 temperature records broken as arctic chill lingers in B.C.

The coldest weather station in the province was Dease Lake Airport, at -31.4 C

Most Read