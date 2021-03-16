Trail police track down cougar, discover it’s a plush

Animal spotted in reservoir of water treatment plant near Warfield

Police and the conservation service were notified of a cougar sighting in Warfield. The animal turned out to be a stuffed animal decoy to ward birds away from the treatment plant reservoir. Photo: Barrett Ward on Unsplash

Happy endings to police calls are a good thing, and sometimes they can even bring a smile and giggle.

Thus is the recent Trail RCMP case when a harmless stuffy was mistaken for a ferocious feline of the wild.

It all started the afternoon of March 10 when the Greater Trail detachment and the BC Conservation Officer Service received an unusual report that a cougar was sitting on top of a floating box in the middle of the reservoir at the water treatment plant near Warfield.

Officers attended and discovered that it was, in fact, a stuffed animal attached to a floating platform used to scare birds away from the water.

The suspect stuffy was kept on decoy duty with no repercussions.

Kidding aside, all cougar sightings in urban areas should be reported to the Conservation Officer Service at 1.877.952.7277.

Cougars account for around 2,500 calls to the conservation service each year, says WildSafeBC.

Most of those sightings, however, turn out to be animals other than cougars.



newsroom@trailtimes.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

RCMP Briefs