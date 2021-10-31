Trail police track down suspect in alleged assault

Trail police have arrested a suspect in a case of theft and assault alleged to have happened in Glenmerry earlier this month.

The RCMP report the suspect will face a court date in the future as the detachment has forwarded a detailed report of the incident to Crown counsel.

The suspect was arrested Oct. 24, following a media release describing a man and woman alleged to have stolen items from a vehicle parked outside a Highway Drive home in the early hours of Oct. 20. Home occupants, a father and son, pursued the pair to the top of the “S” hill. The father and son reported they were pepper sprayed and the young man hit with the pepper spray canister as the duo made a getaway.

Et Tu, Brute?

The morning of Saturday, Oct. 23, a Trail RCMP officer responded to a complaint about a Trail woman, 67, who assaulted an employee inside a facility located in the 2900 block of Laburnum Drive. The woman was reported as being rude and disruptive in her behaviour. An employee intervened in the situation and ask the older woman to cease this behaviour. When the employee turned around after making the request, she felt something strike her in the back. She discovered that the woman had thrown a butter knife at her back. The incident was resolved peacefully and without further incident.

Prohibited driver

The afternoon of Saturday, Oct. 23, Trail police investigated a 43-year-old Fruitvale man for driving a small grey truck on Highway 3B without any visible licence plates. An off-duty officer spotted the vehicle and reported it to his on-duty partner. The investigating officer located and detained the driver. The man informed police that “he did not need a valid driver’s licence nor insurance to drive his truck.” Further, the officer discovered the man was allegedly prohibited from driving a vehicle in British Columbia. The driver was arrested and released at the scene by the officer. Trail RCMP will be recommending Crown counsel to approve one count of driving while prohibited.

Impaired driver

On Sunday, Oct. 24 at 1:30 a.m., a Trail RCMP officer was conducting a routine patrol when he observed a driver allegedly speeding in his Honda Civic on Rossland Avenue. The officer detained the Trail man, 23, and his vehicle roadside then reported to have detected an odour of liquor emanating from the car. A demand was read to the man, who provided a sample of breath roadside that resulted in a fail. The driver was issued a 90-day Immediate Roadside Prohibition and his vehicle is impounded for up to 30 days.

Read more: Fundraising resumes for Jason Bay Field

Read more: Police looking for suspects in theft and assault



newsroom@trailtimes.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

City of TrailRCMP Briefs