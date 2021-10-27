Photo: Nico Ismaili/Unsplash

Trail police warn against mixing drugs and alcohol after youth falls ill

Youth did the right thing and called authorities for help

Police are warning the public that mixing drugs with alcohol could have serious side effects, and to be cautious after a youth fell ill.

At 11 p.m., Oct. 23, Trail and Greater District RCMP received a request to assist a 16-year old Rossland youth who was reported to have consumed too much alcohol and marijuana at an outdoor bush party, in Rossland.

An officer arrived on scene to find a firefighter and others keeping the distressed youth comfortable and safe.

The youth admitted to mixing alcohol and marijuana and the combined effects proved too much to handle.

Fortunately, police say she was stable enough to be picked up by a parent who took her home to rest and recover.

“The Trail RCMP thank the youth at the party for doing the right thing and contacting the authorities when their friend felt ill,” said detachment commander Sgt. Mike Wicentowich.

“Mixing drugs and alcohol could have potentially serious side affects and cause one to fall seriously ill, or worse,” he adds.

“As the Halloween weekend approaches, please be responsible with alcohol and marijuana consumption and arrange for a safe ride home ahead of time.”

City of TrailRCMP BriefsSchool District No. 20 Kootenay-Columbia

Previous story
36 times more likely to die: B.C. CDC data lays out risks of COVID for the unvaccinated

Just Posted

Photo: Nico Ismaili/Unsplash
Trail police warn against mixing drugs and alcohol after youth falls ill

After historical, structural, and health and safety assessments, stabilization and other conservation efforts, the Trust is now pausing work on the grain elevators in Creston to seek other funding partners. (Photo courtesy of Columbia Basin Trust)
Grain elevator restoration on pause in Creston, while Trust seeks funders

Kaslo Village Council says it can’t do anything about hate speech displayed inside a business’s window. Photo: Greg Nesteroff
Kaslo council takes no action on ‘hateful’ downtown signage

Trail RCMP were called to downtown Trail after someone spotted the words “HELP ME ” written on the side of a vehicle in duct tape. Photo: Scott Rogerson/Unsplash
Trail police called to Halloween horror scene