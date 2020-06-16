Trail police warn of mail scam after local taken for $10,000

For those of you who’ve received a “letter” in the mail claiming you are a “Reader’s Digest” millionaire – then you may want to pay attention to this latest warning from the Trail RCMP.

Sadly, a local man was taken for more than $10,000 after he believed he was a Reader’s Digest “winner” – only to find out it was all a scam.

This case began the afternoon of June 13 when the Greater Trail RCMP detachment took a call from a Montrose man who reported he was the victim of a mail fraud.

The resident received a letter – that he believed came from Reader’s Digest – which stated he was a $1.5 million “winner.”

The man contacted a person named in the letter named “Alan W.,” who sent the victim two cheques for approximately $9,600.

The Montrose resident then cashed the cheques using his own personal bank account.

Sgt. Mike Wicentowich says the man then sent the $9,600 with an addition $3,400 of his own money and the original letter to a woman named “Anna” in Vancouver, B.C.

“The alleged purpose for sending this money was that it was needed for the prize money to clear U.S. Customs,” Wicentowich explained.

“When the resident did not receive the alleged prize money, he contacted the real Reader’s Digest directly, who informed him that he was a victim of a scam,” he added.

“Unfortunately, none of his money can be recovered.”

The RCMP advise the public to never send money to anyone in these circumstances.

Anyone who enters a prize draw should independently verify the legitimacy and never provide information in the first instance.

The Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre collects information on fraud and identity theft.

They can provide information on past and current scams affecting Canadians.

Click here for a link to the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre.



newsroom@trailtimes.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

City of TrailRCMP Briefs