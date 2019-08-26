Black Press file image

Trail police warn of online fraud

Greater Trail RCMP; reports of theft down this past week

Trail police are encouraging locals to report any suspicious online financial activity after a case of digital fraud recently surfaced.

The call about a wrongful deception against a local man came into the detachment on Sunday, Aug. 25.

“The Trail and Greater District RCMP received a report of a fraud from a 48-year-old male victim of Warfield,” Sgt. Mike Wicentowich reported on Monday.

“The victim had discovered that someone had made an online application to a bank for debit and credit cards in the victim’s name,” the sergeant explained. “The victim contacted the bank who cancelled the accounts. The victim believed his personal information may have been stolen in a large data security breach that occurred within the last two years,” Wicentowich said. “The RCMP continue to investigate the incident.”

He encourages anyone who experiences suspicious online activity to call the Greater Trail detachment at 250.364.2566.

Previous: Trail RCMP warn against vigilantism

More police briefs:

• Friday, Trail and Greater District RCMP received a report that a red 1998 GMC Sonoma with a matching truck canopy bearing British Columbia licence plate 7821EF was stolen overnight from the 1600 block of Bay Avenue, in Trail. The truck was left unlocked with the keys inside it. Wicentowich says, “Do not approach the vehicle or occupant.” Rather, he asks anyone who spots the truck to contact the Trail detachment.

• Sunday, Trail and Greater District RCMP received a report of a theft of a Bushnell trail camera from the back fence of a residence in the 1900 block of Fifth Avenue, in Trail. While trail cameras are an excellent way to provide additional security to a home, Wicentowich reminds locals to ensure they are well secured or hidden to prevent theft of the camera.

• Saturday, Trail and Greater District RCMP conducted foot patrols in downtown Trail and West Trail, and again on Sunday. “The detachment only received two reports of thefts over the weekend and would like to thank the public for continuing to take preventative measures against theft,” Wicentowich said. “As a result, the RCMP is able to spend the time freed up by conducting pro-active policing activities like foot patrols in downtown Trail.” Police conducted a compliance check on a local licenced liquor establishment and conducted a foot patrol during an exhibition game at the Trail Memorial Arena. Wicentowich says a 31-year-old prolific offender was street checked by the RCMP while on foot patrol and found to be in compliance with his probation conditions.

• Earlier this month, the Greater Trail RCMP officially welcomed new detachment Staff Supervisor Lara Yost-Johnstone. Yost-Johnstone previously worked with the Vernon RCMP and brings experience and energy into her new role.


