Trail Pride walk raises awareness for inclusivity

All welcome to the event on Saturday in Jubilee Park

Iron Man zoomed into the city for the Trail Pride walk last August. Sheri Regnier/Trail Times

No matter how thin her time is spread, City of Trail summer student Addison Oberg, now a college student enrolled in the rural teachers program, finds the hours needed to organize the walk for Trail Pride.

This year’s event, a day that raises awareness for inclusivity, is ready to go Saturday, at 11 a.m. in Jubilee Park.

“I got involved because it is so important to celebrate diversity in all of our communities and it was something I wanted to be a part of,” said Oberg. “There is always room for growth towards acceptance and none of it can happen overnight but events like this can, and do, help.”

All are welcome to the day of celebration, which will start with a walk along the Esplanade to the Victoria Street Bridge, through East Trail and over the Skywalk back to the park.

“We will be mustering in the park …. and then coming back to the park for cake, beverages, speeches and mingling,” Oberg said. “This Pride is the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall uprising in 1969 which was violent and critical to the future of Prides and LGBTQ+ rights everywhere, so we are planning on acknowledging that event the day of the walk, Aug. 31st.”

Pride Trail BC is a not-for-profit organization that supports the queer communities of Trail and the surrounding area.

“We work to ensure representation and equality for every person of diverse sexual and gender identities,” Oberg shared. “Annual events include Pride and other smaller scale gatherings to promote inclusivity in our community.”

Coun. Paul Butler will be attending Trail Pride 2019 on behalf of the city.

“I am extremely proud to be a part of the Pride Celebrations in Trail,” he said. “The efforts of the Trail Pride Society have truly been remarkable over the last year and a half, along with the support of the community as a whole. Diversity, vibrancy and inclusiveness make Trail such a wonderful community to work, live and play in,” said Butler.

“More Pride events, including the upcoming all-ages drag show at the Bailey Theatre on Nov. 2 are planned, and open to everyone.”

Earlier this spring, the city painted its first rainbow crosswalk on Helena Street, near the Trail Riverfront Centre and Jubilee Park.

That milestone feature came after a year of Oberg’s fundraising for half the cost of installation, the city paid the balance.

“It’s a symbol of inclusivity, not just for the LBGTQ+ community,” she told the Trail Times. “It’s a symbol of acceptance for a lot of the marginalized people.”

The eight colours each have a meaning. Pink is for sexuality, red is for life, orange is for healing, yellow represents sunlight, green is for nature, light blue is for harmony, dark blue is for serenity and violet is for spirit.

There are over 40 rainbow crosswalks in communities across B.C. including Rossland, Nelson and Castlegar.

The Stonewall riots, also referred to as the Stonewall uprising or the Stonewall rebellion, were a series of spontaneous, violent demonstrations by members of the gay (LGBTQ+) community against a police raid that began in the early morning hours of June 28, 1969, at the Stonewall Inn in the Greenwich Village neighborhood of Manhattan, New York City.

They are widely considered to constitute the most important event leading to the gay liberation movement and the modern fight for LGBT rights in North America.



