Trail property taxes due Monday, July 4

The City of Trail is reminding land owners that property taxes are due before 3:30 p.m., Monday, July 4.

For those wanting to pay in-person at city hall, hours are weekdays from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. The city is closed Friday, July 1, for Canada Day.

To avoid the line ups at Trail city hall, payments can be made through banks or online via the municipal payment system: trail.ca/PayOnline.

Homeowners eligible for a Home Owner Grant must claim the grant prior to paying their property taxes and it must be done through the Province of British Columbia, not through the City of Trail.

In order to avoid penalties and interest, claim the grant before the tax due date of July 4.

Claim the grant online by visiting: gov.bc.ca/homeownergrant. The jurisdiction number for Trail is 232. When entering the roll number located on the top right of the Trail statement, do not include the first 0 (zero).

Direct all Home Owner Grant questions to the province at 1.888.355.2700.

A 10 per cent penalty will be applied on any unpaid taxes and unclaimed Home Owner Grant amounts after the property tax due date.

City administrator Colin McClure has created visuals for anyone wanting more information on the 4.5 per cent tax increase, and where taxpayer money will be directed.

To view those graphics scroll down the city’s home page to ‘Property tax deadline, July 4 and tax breakdown info’ at: trail.ca.

