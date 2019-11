This is the 7th year Kootenay South Métis have gathered for the flag raising in Trail

What began as a small gathering of members from the Kootenay South Métis Society seven years ago has grown into an gathering of people of all ages and from all over Trail and neighbouring communities.

The Métis flag is raised on November 16 to recognize Louis Riel Day – Riel was executed on this date in 1885 – and the day recognizes the contribution of Métis people to British Columbia.

