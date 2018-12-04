Trail RCMP arrest local man for break and enter

Search of the suspect discovered tools for breaking into coin operated machines

The RCMP said the man, who was arrested on Monday (Dec. 3), was also in possession of break-in tools.

According to a press release from the Trail and Greater District RCMP Detachment, a member of Trail detachment was driving by the apartment complex when he spotted the well-known local male lurking about the building.

Upon a further investigation, the police officer discovered that the male had broken into the apartment complex. The male did not gain access to the residential dwellings while inside the apartment complex.

Police located and arrested the suspect. A search of the suspect discovered tools for breaking into coin operated machines. Police suspect that the coin operated laundry machines were to be targeted by this suspect.

The suspect was held in custody and was due to make an appearance in court Tuesday (Dec. 4).

The Trail and Greater RCMP Detachment continue to investigate the suspect for the break-in to the apartment complex and for possessing break-in tools.