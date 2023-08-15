pixabay

Trail RCMP arrest men with weapons, drugs

Two men had outstanding warrants

Trail RCMP found a stash of weapons and drugs after pulling over two men on the evening of Friday, Aug. 4.

Police reported they pulled over an uninsured silver 1999 Honda Accord travelling eastbound on the Victoria Street Bridge in Trail on Friday at around 6:30 p.m.

The officer detained the car roadside after it had turned northbound onto Second Avenue. A second officer attended the scene to assist with the investigation.

The officers say they discovered that the 36-year-old Trail man driving the car had two outstanding warrants for his arrest and his passenger, a 48-year-old Grand Forks man, had one outstanding warrant for his arrest.

Both men were arrested and taken into custody without incident. The officers searched the vehicle and seized an imitation handgun and rifle, knives, bear spray, ammunition, and 19 grams of a substance believe to be street drugs.

According to Trail RCMP, both men were held in police custody until released by a judge. Both will appear in court again at future court dates.

Police will forward additional criminal charges to Crown Counsel against the 36-year-old Trail man as a result of this most recent police investigation.

“I would like to praise the pro-active work of our Trail RCMP officers who remain constantly vigilant in their patrol while on and off-duty,” said RCMP Sgt. Mike Wicentowich.

