Troy Tremayne is wanted province-wide on multiple arrest warrants. (Trail RCMP photo)

Trail RCMP ask for tips to locate wanted man

The Greater Trail detachment has issued multiple arrest warrants for Trail man

The Trail RCMP is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a wanted man.

Troy Harry Tremayne is described as a Caucasian male who stands 5 feet 10” tall, weighs approximately 141 pounds and has black hair with brown eyes.

Police say 36-year-old Tremayne is wanted province-wide for failure to comply, assault, and theft under $5,000 among other alleged offences.

Anyone who sees Troy Tremayne is not to approach him.

If you spot the man, call the Trail and Greater District RCMP at 250.364.2566, or Crime Stoppers at 1.800.222.8477.


