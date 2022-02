The suitcase was found last week in Warfield last week (Feb. 8)

The Trail RCMP are trying to track down the owner of a piece of luggage found in Warfield last week.

The suitcase was found on the Schofield Highway near Benedict’s Steakhouse and Tunnel Pub the afternoon of Tuesday, Feb. 8.

(Near the Annable highway junction).

Trail RCMP suspect it may have fallen out of a vehicle.

The owner can call the Trail and Greater District RCMP Detachment at 250-364-2566 to claim it.



newsroom@trailtimes.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

City of TrailRCMP Briefs