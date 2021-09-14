Trail RCMP assist Rossland SAR in rescuing two hikers

Rossland SAR extracted one of the hikers with use of specialized equipment

Trail police partnered with Rossland Search and Rescue (SAR) on Sunday to extract two hikers from a trail outside the Alpine city.

The venture started shortly after 4 p.m. Sept. 12, when Trail and Greater District RCMP received a report about a pair of hikers, two Trail women in their fifties, possibly stranded on the Old Glory Trail.

A frontline Trail RCMP officer contacted Rossland SAR who took action and located the pair by helicopter.

Rossland SAR volunteers were dropped off near the two hikers and provided assistance until a ground crew could reach the two women.

Rossland SAR extracted one of the hikers with use of specialized equipment from the area, as she was not able to walk out on her own.

The other walked out on her own.

The hikers were exhausted and dehydrated from their long journey.

Trail RCMP would like to recognized and thank Rossland SAR for their efforts in bringing this situation to a safe and happy resolution.

“Rossland SAR, and other SAR agencies in the area, make it possible for all of us to venture into the outdoors with an extra measure of safety and confidence should we run into trouble,” said Trail detachment Sgt. Mike Wicentowich.

“Please support and acknowledge the contributions of these great volunteers in your community.”

