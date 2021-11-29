Trail RCMP attend fires, fights, and step up road checks

Seven out of ten impaired drivers that cause crashes in B.C. are male, according to ICBC. Photo: Black Press

Petty quarrels and a pair of downtown fires round out the latest calls to service for Trail police in the third week of November. This, in addition to officers ramping up road safety enforcement throughout Greater Trail as RCMP across the province gear up for 2021 Christmas CounterAttack.

Snow squabble

Saturday afternoon, a frontline RCMP officer responded to the complaint of a neighbour dumping snow into another neighbour’s yard in the block of 1100 block of Second Avenue, in East Trail. The officer spoke to the offending neighbour who agreed to stop dumping his snow into his neighbour’s yard. Trail and Greater District RCMP remind the public to be respectful of their neighbours while clearing snow.

Candy clash

Early Saturday morning, police responded to fight between a 51-year-old Trail man and a 72-year-old Trail man inside a residence in the 900 block of Aspen Street, in Trail. The incident began when the older man ate the other man’s chocolate bar without his knowledge. A confrontation about the missing chocolate bar ensued, and escalated into shoving and strikes between the two. The 51-year-old man was removed from the residence for the night. Both men declined to pursue criminal charges over the incident and made amends the next day.

Flame files

Saturday morning, Trail RCMP and Kootenay Boundary Regional Fire Rescue responded to a call of a small fire on a property located in the 1100 block of Dewdney Avenue, in downtown Trail. Firefighters extinguished the small fire without issue. There was minor soot damage to a nearby building.

Early Sunday morning, a frontline RCMP officer responded to a call of a small fire on a property located in the 1300 block of Pine Avenue, in downtown Trail. The officer extinguished the small fire without issue. Police suspect that both fires were lit by someone attempting to keep warm in the cold weather. The RCMP ask the public to report any open fires in downtown Trail.

Safety stops

Friday night, Trail and Greater District RCMP conducted a road safety check stop at the intersection of Bluebird Road and Highway 3B, in Fruitvale. Officers checked numerous vehicles and determined all drivers were sober. A $276 fine was issued to one person for driving without a licence and a $598 fine was issued to another for driving without insurance. Trail police will continue to step up impaired driving enforcement through the 2021 Christmas holidays.

Benzodiazepine warning

Recent testing of fentanyl samples has confirmed the presence of benzodiazepine analogs. When someone takes benzodiazepines together with opioids, it increases the risk of overdose and death. Police advise that the use of naloxone has no effect against an overdose of benzodiazepines. If you or someone you know is experiencing an overdose, it is critical to call 9-1-1 for help.

According to the B.C. Centre on Substance Use, ‘benzo-dope’ may be replacing fentanyl as benzodiazepines are more regularly turning up in unregulated opioids. Recent data from B.C. has observed a steady rise in street opioids testing positive for benzodiazepines between August 2020 and April 2021, from a low of five per cent to a high of 25 per cent. Commonly prescribed benzodiazepines include drugs like Ativan, Xanax and Valium. These medications treat a variety of conditions such as anxiety and insomnia and have been used since the 1960s.

