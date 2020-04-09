Trail RCMP back Mayor’s request to end parades

Trail RCMP have asked residents to cease and desist parade gatherings in age of coronavirus

No one loves a parade more than the RCMP, but in uncertain times even the seemingly small, self-distancing gatherings can be unhealthy.

On Friday, Trail Mayor Lisa Pasin sent out a plea to residents that all parades must be stopped. Late Monday, after much online commentary, the RCMP responded that it would support her decision.

“The Trail and Greater District Detachment RCMP has been requested by the public to participate in a first responder parade for the Trail and Greater Area,” said Sgt. Mike Wicentowich in a statement to the Times. “The Trail RCMP notes there is a risk of people gathering together to watch such a parade and this may contravene the law and/or best practices and guidelines currently put in place by authorized municipal, provincial, and federal agencies.”

The RCMP also helped celebrate a young Glenmerry girl’s birthday earlier this month by participating in a self-distancing parade. The generous gesture, however, is no longer considered harmless in today’s COVID culture, as the B.C. health authority is now recommending that residents stop any type of gathering, and simply stay home.

“The Trail RCMP will not be participating in any parades in its continued effort to take every precaution to help reduce the spread of COVID-19,” added Wicentowich. “The Trail RCMP ask the public to continue to respect the social distancing rules and refrain from gathering as it is one of the best ways to support your frontline workers.

“The Trail RCMP would like to thank the public for their understanding.”


sports@trailtimes.ca
