Trail RCMP called out twice to reports of a man with a handgun

One report came into the Greater Trail station Wednesday morning, the other later in the afternoon

The Trail RCMP investigated two cases involving possible firearms on Wednesday after two separate reports were called into the police station, one in the morning and the other in the afternoon.

The first call came in at 10 a.m., when it was reported that a man was seen in possession of a handgun in public near the Columbia River Skywalk in downtown Trail.

Sgt. Mike Wicentowich says the accurate description and location provided to the RCMP had officers quickly locating a 36-year-old man from Trail.

“The man immediately surrendered an air pistol to frontline RCMP officers, who documented that the air pistol resembled a real handgun,” he reported in a Thursday news brief.

“The man claimed that he had purchased the air pistol to ‘chase way’ animals when he was camping.”

Later in the day, at 4 p.m., the Trail RCMP responded to a complaint of two men banging on the door of a residence on Mountain Street in West Trail.

One of the men was reported to be in possession of a handgun.

The two men fled the residence in a black pickup truck just after Trail RCMP was notified.

With assistance of a police canine team and BC RCMP Traffic Services, the Trail officers located the black 2017 Chevy Silverado a short distance away from the residence.

Two men from the Central Okanagan, one aged 45 years and the other 50 years old, were arrested.

Police located bear spray, a hunting knife, and a small amount of illicit drugs during a search subsequent to the arrests.

The handgun was not located during the search or in a search of the area.

“The incident was believed to be connected to drug trafficking,” Wicentowich reported.

“None of the parties involved in the incident were cooperative with investigators,” he added.

“The investigation continues at this time.”

The 45-year-old West Kelowna man remains in custody on three outstanding warrants for his arrest and was slated for an appearance in the Rossland courthouse on Oct. 8.

“The Trail and Greater District RCMP Detachment is dedicated to responding promptly to dynamic and potentially dangerous incidents such as these, in order to maintain public safety and peace,” Wicentowich said.



