Trail RCMP: Case of when karma comes calling?

A security officer called in a vehicle break-in and theft in the 1000-block of Aldridge Avenue

A Trail man, 25, may be charged with taking a vehicle without consent following a call to the police earlier this month.

The morning of Jan. 21, the Trail detachment received a report that the man had allegedly taken a vehicle without permission from the business of his former employer, near Trail.

The business owner was able to track down his set-of-wheels using the vehicle’s internal GPS system.

The owner located the man and the vehicle on Highway 3B, near Rossland, and then contacted the Trail RCMP.

A frontline officer attended the reported location and arrested the accused.

In a twist no one could see coming, the story doesn’t end here.

Later that same afternoon, the Trail detachment received information from a security officer that he observed a man breaking into a vehicle in the 1000-block of Aldridge Avenue (in the vicinity of Teck Trail Operations) and stealing a backpack.

A frontline Trail RCMP officer conducted patrols, located the suspect, identified him as a 23-year old from Castlegar, and arrested him.

Further investigation revealed that the 25-year-old Trail man who had taken the vehicle without consent earlier that day, was the alleged victim.

Trail RCMP informed the 25-year-old man about the vehicle break-in while he was still in police custody.

Police say he ultimately declined to pursue charges, so the Castlegar man was subsequently released without further incident.

“It’s rare that karma works this fast in real life,” says Sgt. Mike Wicentowich.

Read more: Trail 7-Eleven gearing up to open this spring

Read more: Canadian agency warns of scammers using false border credentials



newsroom@trailtimes.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

castlegarCity of TrailRCMP BriefsRosslandtheftVehicles