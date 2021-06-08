Trail police wound down the month of May by nabbing several impaired drivers and fining an out-of-area partier. Photo: George Dumitrache on Unsplash

Trail police wound down the month of May by nabbing several impaired drivers and fining an out-of-area partier. Photo: George Dumitrache on Unsplash

Trail RCMP catch impaired drivers, respond to gunshots

A brief of how Greater Trail police officers finished up patrols in the month of May

Trail police wound down the month of May by nabbing several impaired drivers and fining an out-of-area partier.

Impaired drivers

At dusk on May 28, a Trail RCMP officer conducted a roadside traffic stop with the driver of a Subaru Forester when he was observed driving in an erratic manner after departing a licensed establishment in Fruitvale.

During the stop, the police officer detected an odour of liquor emanating from the driver and thus began an impaired driving investigation. The 63-year old Fruitvale man allegedly failed to pass a roadside alcohol screening test. He was issued a seven-day Immediate Roadside Prohibition (IRP).

While this first reported traffic stop was underway, another Trail officer was conducting a vehicle patrol in Fruitvale when he observed a Ford pickup truck swerve across the oncoming lane and abruptly park while facing into oncoming traffic on Second Avenue.

The driver exited his vehicle and attempted to walk away from the scene before he was detained by the RCMP. The officer allegedly detected an odour of liquor emanating from the driver and began an impaired driving investigation. The Trail man, 53, failed a roadside breath test and was issued a 90-day IRP. His vehicle is impounded for at least 30 days.

Gunshots heard

Trail RCMP and BC Highway Patrol responded to a complaint about gunshots being fired near the dam on Seven Mile Dam Road the afternoon of May 29. Witnesses saw a man and a woman in an older model burgundy SUV with large tires leaving the area at a high rate of speed. Witnesses reported that more gunshots were fired out of the SUV as it drove away. A second vehicle, a white Dodge pickup, was also seen leaving the area and suspected to be involved.

Police carried out extensive patrols and located a vehicle matching the description of the SUV, with a 30-year-old Trail man behind the wheel, and his passenger, an 18-year-old Trail woman.

The pair was detained. A search of their vehicle did not locate firearms; however, a small amount of an illicit substance suspected to be methamphetamine was seized. The man was allegedly prohibited from driving a vehicle in B.C. He is slated for a first appearance in the Rossland courthouse on Aug. 19 to face one count of driving while prohibited. His vehicle was impounded for seven days.

RCMP identified the driver and owner of the white Dodge pickup truck and are investigating.

Travel violation

A BC Highway Patrol officer was conducting a patrol when he was alerted to a man in distress on Seven Mile Dam Road just after 5 p.m. on May 29. Along with the Trail RCMP, officers located a 27-year-old Vancouver man allegedly intoxicated by drugs.

The man claimed to have been at a rave and have arrived in the area on a party bus. He was transported to hospital for a medical assessment before being lodged in the Trail detachment cellblock until sober.

The man was issued a $115 fine for allegedly being intoxicated in a public place, a $575 fine for allegedly attending a non-complaint event contrary to the BC Emergency Program Act, and a $575 fine for allegedly failing to comply with travel restrictions contrary to the BC Emergency Program Act.

Trail RCMP located a number of trailers and tents in the area of the alleged rave but did not locate it or the party bus. Trail officers will continue to monitor the area for future incidents and issue fines under the Emergency Program Act as mandated.

Read more: Silver City sunset

Read more: Report petty theft via RCMP online tool


newsroom@trailtimes.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

City of TrailRCMP Briefs

Previous story
Hunters join forces with conservationists to call on B.C. to protect fish and wildlife habitat
Next story
Remote B.C. addiction treatment centre tries again with ministry support

Just Posted

BCHL
BCHL takes another step towards eliminating fighting

The BCHL claims it will have the stiffest anti-fighting measures of any North American league

Greater Trail canines need place to play, so council approved the next step in acquiring an off-leash dog park.
Off-leash dog park clears first hurdle with Trail council

A delegation approached council with an off-leash dog park petition with over 600 signatures

Trail police wound down the month of May by nabbing several impaired drivers and fining an out-of-area partier. Photo: George Dumitrache on Unsplash
Trail RCMP catch impaired drivers, respond to gunshots

A brief of how Greater Trail police officers finished up patrols in the month of May

Photo: Trail RCMP
Trail arrest leads to seizure of loaded handgun, drugs and cash

The Castlegar man was released on a $1,500 cash surety

Gyro Beach
Safety first for Trail’s Gyro Park beach

A hydrologist will design and engineer a safe swimming zone for Gyro Park beach

Jeanette Makortoff is on a mission to say thank you to the first responders, health care providers and facilities that saved her life 10 years ago. Photo: Betsy Kline
Castlegar accident survivor runs to say thank you

Jeanette Makortoff is on a mission to say thank you to the people that saved her life 10 years ago

FILE – An organizer displays a naloxone kit that people can pick up for free as International Overdose Awareness Day training seminar takes place at Centennial Square in Victoria, B.C., on Saturday August 31, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
Safer drug supply crucial as B.C.’s naloxone program lauded: advocates

More than one million naloxone kits have been shipped out to 1,860 kits around B.C.

Children and Family Development Minister Mitzi Dean as she introduced two new pieces of legislation on Tuesday, June 8, 2021. (Screen grab)
B.C. inches towards universal child care, pledges to support Indigenous-led initiatives

The Early Learning and Childcare and Early Childhood Educators recapture the original B.C. Child Care Act introduced in 1996

Hunting and fish have been deemed an essential service during the COVID-19 pandemic. (Williams Lake Tribune photo)
Hunters join forces with conservationists to call on B.C. to protect fish and wildlife habitat

Unlikely alliance includes fishers, trappers, naturalists and conservation organizations

Spawning sockeye salmon, a species of Pacific salmon, are seen making their way up the Adams River in Roderick Haig-Brown Provincial Park near Chase, B.C., Tuesday, Oct. 14, 2014. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Federal ministers outline principles of $647M fund to protect Pacific salmon

Feds say programs will be in collaboration with Indigenous, commercial and recreational fishers

Saik’uz First Nation Coun. Jasmine Thomas and Chief Priscilla Mueller speak about the need for addiction treatment facility near Vanderhoof, March 2021. (Aman Parhar/Omineca Express)
Remote B.C. addiction treatment centre tries again with ministry support

Agriculture minister insists she is not interfering in land commission

(Phil McLachlan – Western News)
Not much optimism from B.C.’s wildfire risk watchers

Significant lack of rainfall this year has southern Interior communities bracing for a rough season

RCMP. (Phil McLachlan - Black Press Media file)
Princeton man, jailed with his mother, allegedly floods RCMP detachment with underwear

No estimate yet on damages or clean up costs

Demonstrators rally in light of recent increased reports of anti-Asian hate crimes. (Ekevara Kitpowsong)
More than half of Asian Canadians experienced racism, hate in past year: survey

Low-income earners and those between the ages of 18 and 34 were the most likely targets

Most Read