Trail RCMP confirm crash led to death of passenger

Trail RCMP: No criminal charges are pending for the driver

The 911 of a motor vehicle collision came into regional fire rescue at 12:14 p.m., May 31. Photo: Shutterstock

After receiving several requests from the public to follow up on a two-vehicle crash near Genelle on May 31, last week the Trail Times contacted Sgt. Mike Wicentowich of the Trail and Greater District RCMP.

The Times sought to confirm if a death had resulted from this collision and if charges were pending against one of the drivers.

Wicentowich did verify that on July 19, the Trail RCMP were notified that the passenger in one of the cars, a 78-year Castlegar woman, had succumbed to critical injuries sustained in the May 31 collision on Highway 22.

He said the matter was referred to the BC Coroner’s Service after notification of the woman’s death.

The driver’s licence status of the 81-year-old Castlegar woman who was driving the vehicle is under review by the Office of the Superintendent of Motor Vehicles, he added.

“Trail RCMP is not pursuing criminal charges against the driver in this incident.”

Just past noon on Tuesday, May 31, first responders were called to the scene of a two-car crash described in the incident report as Highway 22 and 12th Avenue, north of Genelle.

Firefighters from Kootenay Boundary Regional Fire Rescue were on scene within six minutes. One occupant was extricated using the Jaws of Life before two patients were taken to hospital by ambulance.

City of TrailKootenay Boundary Regional Districtmotor vehicle crashRCMP Briefs