Trail RCMP detain suspected thief

Police advise commuters to mind the speed limit or be ready to pay big, and the Trail detachment reminds locals to lock up their vehicles and valuables.

Speeder fined

The night of Friday, June 10, a frontline Trail RCMP officer was conducting a routine patrol when he observed a Honda Civic allegedly travelling at 102 km/h in a 50 km/h posted speed zone on Bailey Street, in Trail. The officer detained a 24-year-old Trail woman and her vehicle roadside for speeding excessively. The officer issued the woman a $368 for excessive speed and impounded her car for a week.

“Please slow down and drive defensively,” says Sgt. Mike Wicentowich. “It takes only a second for a tragedy to occur at high speeds.”

Suspect detained

The afternoon of Saturday, June 11, the Trail RCMP received a report about a woman allegedly checking vehicle door handles along Highway 22A near Theatre Road, in Trail. Police attended the call and arrested a 26-year-old Trail woman for allegedly being in possession of bolt cutters while being prohibited from doing so. Officers conducted a search incidental to the arrest and allegedly discovered additional prohibited tools and drug paraphernalia. Officers lodged the suspect in custody overnight at the Trail detachment. A judge released the woman the next day pending a court appearance on a future date. Brightney Soukochoff will face one count of failing to comply with a probation order.

“Trail RCMP have noticed an increase in theft reports in the Waneta area and ask the public to report any suspicious activity to the police,” Wicentowich said.

Read more: #Local News

Read more: #RCMP Briefs



newsroom@trailtimes.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

City of TrailRCMP BriefsRosslandSchool District No. 20 Kootenay-Columbia