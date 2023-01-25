Photo: Icarus Chu/Unsplash

Photo: Icarus Chu/Unsplash

Trail RCMP: Driving 40 km/hr over the speed limit? Risk impound

Vehicles can be seized if clocked 40 km/hr over posted speed limit

Car impounded

Sunday afternoon (Jan. 22) while on routine vehicle patrol, a RCMP officer allegedly spotted a Honda Civic overtaking other vehicles at a high rate of speed on the highway near Waneta, in Trail.

The officer reported that his radar clocked the driver going 137 kilometres per hour (km/h) in the posted 80 km/h zone.

The driver, a 44-year old from South Slocan, was detained in his vehicle for a roadside investigation.

He was issued a $360 fine for excessive speed and his vehicle was impounded for up to seven days.

“The driver was not aware that his vehicle could be impounded for driving 40 km/h over the speed limit,” Wicentowich said. “It came as quite a shock to lose his vehicle.”

Read more: #Local News

Read more: #RCMP briefs

Contact

City of TrailDrivingRCMP Briefs

Previous story
RCMP investigating after stolen Slocan Park mail found in parked truck

Just Posted

Photo: Icarus Chu/Unsplash
Trail RCMP: Driving 40 km/hr over the speed limit? Risk impound

Image: RCMP logo
Trail police looking for tips to identify suspects in two ‘suspicious incidents’

The Rossland Arts Centre Society is rallying residents to vote for the Rossland Drill Hall in the the Next Great Save competition, a contest designed to help revitalize outstanding heritage sites. (Photo: Shauna Davis)
Rossland Arts Society looks for support in Next Great Save contest

This truck, parked at the foot of Giveout Creek Road on the Jan. 21 weekend, contained unopened mail that the RCMP says was stolen. Photo: Julie-Ann Chapman
RCMP investigating after stolen Slocan Park mail found in parked truck