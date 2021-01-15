Police were called after a man was witnessed stabbing tires with the fence post. Photo: Thanh Serious on Unsplash

Trail RCMP eport erratic man, suspicious fire and prohibited driver

Brief from the media release from the Trail and Greater District RCMP detachment

An inebriated person up to no-good, and a possible arson, are two matters officers from the Trail police station were called out to deal with last week.

Erratic man

• Jan. 8, Trail and Greater District RCMP officers responded to a 12:30 p.m. complaint about a 28-year-old Trail man allegedly under the influence of a substance and waving around a broken fence post in the 800-block of Farwell Street in downtown Trail.

The man was witnessed allegedly stabbing tires with the fence post; however, it appeared the tires were not damaged by his efforts.

Officers located the suspect and he was taken into custody near the intersection of Highway 3B and Rossland Avenue.

The man was held in police custody until sober.

He was fined $115 for trespassing.

Suspicious fire

• Jan. 9, Trail police and Kootenay Boundary Regional Fire Rescue responded to a fire at 1:30 p.m. that occurred in the shed of a home in the 1000 -block of Birch Avenue in Trail. Firefighters extinguished the flames without incident.

An unidentified male was allegedly seen lighting an object on fire inside the shed before fleeing. Police describe him as 5 ft 8 in tall, of average build, with red hair, a red beard beard and wearing a grey hooded sweatshirt and dark coloured clothing.

Trail RCMP continue to investigate the suspicious fire and ask any witnesses to contact the detachment at 250.364.2566.

Prohibited driver

• Jan. 9, a front line RCMP officer was on patrol at noontime in downtown Trail when he spotted a car displaying mismatched B.C. licence plates. The officer pulled the driver over in the 800-block of Victoria Street and detained him for further investigation.

Police discovered the man was allegedly prohibited from driving a motor vehicle therefore he did not have valid car insurance.

He was issued a $598 fine for driving without insurance and his car was impounded.

The 29-year-old Trail man now faces one count of driving while prohibited.

He is expected to make his first court appearance in Rossland on March 4.


