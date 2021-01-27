(Black Press file photo)

Trail RCMP fine event organizer for flouting PHO order

Twenty-nine people attended an event at a place of worship in Trail

A Greater Trail church flauted provincial health orders, and ended up paying the price.

Trail and Dictrict RCMP responded to a call just after 7 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 21 and found 29 people gathered at a church.

Trail RCMP did not name the church but said it is a “local place of worship.”

The people attending were not wearing masks and had gathered inside the main room of the church for a planned event.

The crowd was cooperative and dispersed when directed by the RCMP officers.

A church representative was issued a $2,300 fine for organizing or hosting a non-compliant event contrary to the Emergency Programs Act – Protective Measures (COVID-19) Order.

“We all have a key role to play during this health emergency, and there are many members of public respecting the prevention orders from the public health authorities that are not optional,” said Trail RCMP Sgt. Mike Wicentowich.

“We encourage everyone to adhere to the orders being implemented to keep everyone safe and reduce the risks.

“The Trail RCMP encourage the public to refrain from gathering to help prevent the spread of the deadly COVID-19 virus.”

