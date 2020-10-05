Trail RCMP foot patrol leads to capture of wanted man

The Trail and Greater District RCMP report for the third week of September contains details on impaired driving investigations, a number of warrants executed for individuals encountered in Trail and Fruitvale, a brief outline of the difference between an endorsed and unendorsed warrant, and a situation involving a man who was seen conversing with an inanimate object – a parked pick-up.

Impaired driving

• Sept. 24, a frontline Trail RCMP officer was on a routine patrol just before noon when a 2017 grey Dodge Charger was discovered high-centred on a curb in the intersection of Highway 3B and 4th Street in Montrose.

The officer conducted an investigation into the incident and the driver, a 42-year-old Calgary man, allegedly failed a roadside screening device test. The man was issued a 90-day Immediate Roadside Prohibition (IRP) and had his vehicle impounded for a period of at least 30 days.

• Sept. 26, the Trail RCMP conducted a 3 a.m. investigation into a 23-year-old Trail man for driving while allegedly impaired by alcohol. The man allegedly failed a roadside screening device test. He was issued a three-day IRP.

Drugs seized

• Sept. 25, the Trail RCMP arrested a man on an outstanding warrant of arrest under the Family Maintenance Enforcement Act. A frontline officer was conducting a foot patrol on the Columbia River Skywalk at 2 p.m. when he encountered the wanted man. During the arrest, RCMP located a small amount of suspected fentanyl on his person.

The Trail man, 36, will make his first appearance in the Rossland courthouse at a later date. He is now facing further drug related charges.

Man captured

• Sept. 26, the Trail RCMP arrested a 38-year-old Trail man for an outstanding endorsed Warrant of Arrest for failing to comply with probation orders. Frontline officers encountered the wanted man during a foot patrol in the 1800-block of Riverside Avenue in Trail early that morning. He was released on an Appearance Notice to attend provincial court in Kamloops on Nov. 2.

Man apprehended

• Sept. 26, the Trail RCMP arrested a 43-year-old Fruitvale man for an outstanding endorsed criminal code warrant of arrest in the 1900-block of Main Street in Fruitvale. The man was released on an Appearance Notice to attend provincial court in Nelson on Nov. 10.

Sgt. Mike Wicentowich is clarifying the difference between an endorsed versus an unendorsed arrest warrant.

An endorsed warrant of arrest can be issued by a judge whereby the accused is released by the police with a promise to attend court on a future date.

Sometimes the accused is subject to conditions upon their release, such as to abstain from alcohol and drugs or abide by a specified curfew.

An unendorsed warrant of arrest requires the accused to be brought before a judge for further detention or release by the courts.

Parked truck

• Sept. 27, the Trail RCMP responded to a 3 a.m. report of a Trail man, 34, seemingly having a conversation with a parked vehicle in the 1400-block of Columbia Avenue. RCMP located the man who admitted his behaviour would appear strange to others. The RCMP officers transported the man to his accommodations without incident.



