Trail RCMP: Increased reports on encounters with bears

In natural habitats, black bears are active during the day. However, they often become nocturnal to avoid contact in areas with high human activity, such as dumps and campsites. Photo: Samantha Holomay/Black Press

Trail RCMP and the BC Conservation Officer Service say they’ve been responding to reports about increased encounters with bears in the city and surrounding towns.

As summer winds down and animals continue searching for food, encounters in populated areas will be more frequent as less sustenance is available in the wild.

The RCMP remind locals to be prepared for such encounters when enjoying the outdoors.

Tips to prevent an encounter:

Do not feed bears: It’s against the law to feed dangerous wildlife. Remove all garbage, fruit, and food sources from your property to reduce all attractants and wildlife conflict.

Keep away from the bear: do not try to get closer to it. If the bear gets too close, use pepper spray (within seven metres) or something else to threaten or distract it.

Remain calm: do not run or climb a tree. Slowly back away, talking to the bear in a quiet, monotone voice. Do not scream, turn your back on the bear, kneel down or make direct eye contact.

Stay together: if you are with others, act as a group. Keep children close – pick up and carry small children.

Go indoors: bring pets indoors if possible.

Watch the bear until it leaves: make sure the bear has a clear escape route. After the bear is gone and it’s safe, make sure there is nothing in the area that will attract bears back again.

Concerned about animals that display aggressive or threatening behaviour?

Contact the B.C. conservation at 1.877.952.7277 or the local RCMP.

Sobering arrest

On Sunday, Aug. 27, at 6 a.m., police received a report of a 37-year-old Castlegar man causing a disturbance by screaming from the parking lot of a business located in the 1000 block of Rossland Avenue, in Trail.

An officer was nearby when he heard the man yelling and screaming; just prior to being informed by witnesses that the man had also been running in front of passing vehicles.

When the officer located the suspect, he noted the man appeared intoxicated by alcohol and there were several empties of alcoholic beverages nearby. The officer attempted to reason with the man and requested he change his behaviour.

The man was allegedly indignant and informed the officer that he could continue screaming until 11 p.m. The officer explained that he was mistaken; however, the screamer declined to listen and continued his boisterous public theatrics.

The officer decided to arrest the man for being intoxicated in a public place and for causing a disturbance.

The man allegedly resisted officers during his arrest; however, he was safely taken into custody and lodged at the Trail detachment. He was released when sober.

“It is possible to get in trouble at any hour of the day,” says Sgt. Mike Wicentowich. “There are no time limits.”

Sleeper scare

Sunday afternoon, police and firefighters responded to a report of an unconscious woman lying on a concrete support beam suspended above the ground near Jubilee Park in downtown Trail.

The crew of first responders feared that the woman, while seemingly unconscious, could have rolled over and fallen off the high support beam onto the rocky river bank below.

As fire rescue prepared technical equipment to rescue the woman, she awoke and began to scold the emergency personnel on scene for embarrassing her.

The Trail woman, 28, extracted herself from the beam and attempted to walk away. An officer stopped her and had a discussion about her actions leading to the waste of important resources.

Police and the fire rescue crew have recommended the city put a barrier in place to prevent access to the support beam.

