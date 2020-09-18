Trail RCMP investigate party in Pend d’Oreille

Trail RCMP remind residents that unlawful gatherings can result in hefty fines

Trail RCMP remind residents that gatherings of over 50 people must follow PHO guidelines, or result in hefty fines.

The Trail RCMP is ramping up its efforts to put a stop to non-compliant gatherings.

The RCMP reported Thursday that they received information on Sept. 11 that a group of youths were planning a social gathering in the Pend d’Oreille Reservoir near Trail.

“Anyone organizing a large scale event may be facing up to a $2,000 fine under the Emergency Program Act,” read the release.

A large group of Castlegar youth gathered Saturday night near the Bombi Summit for an all night party/camp out, until police attended it around midnight and found about 30 people.

Gatherings of over 50 people are prohibitted, and the Trail RCMP want to remind the public that the restrictions and limits on social gatherings are enforceable by law, with hefty fines that accompany them.

Fines can be issued for organizing private parties or public events and for attending non-compliant gatherings that fail to provide appropriate hand sanitation and washroom facilities, sufficient space in the venue for physical distancing, and obtaining a list of names and contacts.

Under the COVID-19 Related Measures Act (CRMA), by flouting the provincial health officer’s order and organizing an event or gathering that exceeds the allowable numbers can result in a $2,300 fine.

In addition, for every individual that promotes or encourages attendance at non-compliant gatherings online or off can result in a $230 fine.

Failure to comply with direction from a law enforcement officer can also cost another $230, and if that results in abusive or belligerent behaviour at a social gathering, well it’s $230.

Also, for every patron who does not practice social distancing, that may get you another $230 fine.

“The Trail RCMP strongly urge compliance with the EPA and to consider alternatives like meeting through social media while remaining at home.”

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Two men killed in Hwy 3 collision west of Castlegar

Just Posted

Two men killed in Hwy 3 collision west of Castlegar

The single-vehicle incident happened Thursday morning

Trail RCMP investigate party in Pend d’Oreille

Trail RCMP remind residents that unlawful gatherings can result in hefty fines

Columbia Basin Trust provides almost $100M to programs

Columbia Basin Trust is working on finalizing a short-term strategic plan

A glimpse of the Silver City during the 1918 pandemic

City hotels - the Central, Aldridge and Montana - were set up as hospitals during the 1918 pandemic

Central Mountain Air to offer flights out of Castlegar

The company will be offering Castlegar to Vancouver flights October 1.

Record-breaking 165 new COVID-19 cases diagnosed in B.C. in 24-hour period

Fifty-seven people are in hospital battling the novel coronavirus

Interior Health reports four new cases of COVID-19

First hospitalization since mid-August announced

March to protect old growth, stop industrial logging coming to B.C. Legislature

Organizers say they want to give frontline communities a bigger say in nearby logging

B.C. releases details of $1.5B economic recovery plan, $660M in business tax incentives

Economic plan includes support for employers, as well as training for workers

B.C. driver charged for allegedly speeding while sleeping in Tesla on Alberta highway

Incident took place in July

‘Not criminally responsible’ hearing slated for man convicted of Abbotsford school stabbing

Gabriel Klein was found guilty in March of killing Letisha Reimer, 13, in 2016

British Columbians disheartened by Nanaimo Bar mislabel of ‘Canadian Chocolate Bar’

BuzzFeed Canada has since apologized

Conservation groups blast province for logging in caribou habitat near Revelstoke

In the last year, 104 cuts have been approved near Revelstoke in caribou habitat

B.C.’s 1st mental health and addictions minister won’t be seeking re-election

MLA Judy Darcy is the fifth cabinet minister not intending to run in the next election

Most Read