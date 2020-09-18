Trail RCMP investigate party in Pend d’Oreille

Trail RCMP remind residents that gatherings of over 50 people must follow PHO guidelines, or result in hefty fines.

The Trail RCMP is ramping up its efforts to put a stop to non-compliant gatherings.

The RCMP reported Thursday that they received information on Sept. 11 that a group of youths were planning a social gathering in the Pend d’Oreille Reservoir near Trail.

“Anyone organizing a large scale event may be facing up to a $2,000 fine under the Emergency Program Act,” read the release.

A large group of Castlegar youth gathered Saturday night near the Bombi Summit for an all night party/camp out, until police attended it around midnight and found about 30 people.

Gatherings of over 50 people are prohibitted, and the Trail RCMP want to remind the public that the restrictions and limits on social gatherings are enforceable by law, with hefty fines that accompany them.

Fines can be issued for organizing private parties or public events and for attending non-compliant gatherings that fail to provide appropriate hand sanitation and washroom facilities, sufficient space in the venue for physical distancing, and obtaining a list of names and contacts.

Under the COVID-19 Related Measures Act (CRMA), by flouting the provincial health officer’s order and organizing an event or gathering that exceeds the allowable numbers can result in a $2,300 fine.

In addition, for every individual that promotes or encourages attendance at non-compliant gatherings online or off can result in a $230 fine.

Failure to comply with direction from a law enforcement officer can also cost another $230, and if that results in abusive or belligerent behaviour at a social gathering, well it’s $230.

Also, for every patron who does not practice social distancing, that may get you another $230 fine.

“The Trail RCMP strongly urge compliance with the EPA and to consider alternatives like meeting through social media while remaining at home.”