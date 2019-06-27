Fire crews responded to a vehicle fire in Oasis Thursday afternoon. File photo

Trail RCMP investigating vehicle fire near Oasis

Fire crew extinguishes vehicle ablaze in bushes

A vehicle fire in Oasis on Thursday afternoon is under investigation by the RCMP.

The Kootenay Boundary Regional Fire and Rescue (KBRFR) Station 374 received a report just past 1 p.m. of a vehicle fire in the bushes just off Highway 22 near Oasis.

In a report issued by the KBRFR, when the crew arrived on scene the vehicle was fully engulfed in a wooded area.

The fire was contained to the vehicle and a few surrounding trees.

Three crew members responded and the incident was under control by 1:30 p.m.

KBRFR Captain Greg Ferraby said no people were around the vehicle at the time.

The cause is undetermined at this time and the RCMP is investigating.

