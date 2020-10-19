Trail RCMP: Lock your car to avoid bears destroying the interior

Police report in interior of two cars parked in Rossland were destroyed by hungry bears

The Trail RCMP remind locals to lock their cars to avoid interior damage by hungry bears looking for food. Photo: Bruce Warrington on Unsplash

The Trail RCMP is constantly advising locals to lock their cars to keep out thieves – and now – to keep out hyperphagic bears.

On Oct. 9, the district RCMP received a report just before 10:30 p.m. that a bear had managed to gain entry into an unlocked vehicle parked in the 800-block of Highway 22 in Rossland and it was destroying the car interior.

The bear fled into the woods before the police attended.

Officers suspect the bear was searching for food.

A few days later, in the afternoon of Oct. 12, the Trail and Greater District RCMP received another report, that sometime overnight, a bear had entered into an unlocked vehicle parked in the 1900-block of Plewman Way in Rossland and destroyed its interior.

Police again report that this bear was also searching for food sources.

The Trail RCMP remind the public to lock their vehicles to prevent these kinds of costly wildlife incidents and protect against theft by humans.

It’s the time of year that bears will continue to be actively searching for food before hibernating for winter.



