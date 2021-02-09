Trail RCMP looking for animal abuse suspect

Anyone with information or witnessed this case of animal cruelty is urged to call the detachment

This disturbing case was reported to the Trail RCMP on Saturday night. Photo: Bacila Vlad on Unsplash

Trail police are asking for witnesses into a disturbing case of animal abuse.

Sgt. Mike Wicentowich says a call of animal cruelty came into the detachment on Saturday at 6 p.m.

Trail and Greater District RCMP received a report of a man allegedly kicking his small dog while walking in the 3000-block of Highway Drive in Glenmerry.

The man is described as Caucasian, approximately 30-years-old, and wearing an orange jacket, white pants and a pair of black shoes.

Trail RCMP is looking to speak to the man about this incident.

Witnesses to this alleged act of cruelty or anyone with additional information is urged to call the Trail detachment at 250.364.2566 to speak to an investigator.



newsroom@trailtimes.ca

