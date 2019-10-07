Black Press file image

Trail RCMP looking for man accused of indecent exposure

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Trail detachment

Trail police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man accused of exposing himself to a group of young girls near Shavers Bench on Saturday.

He is described as a Caucasian male, approximately 20 to 30 years of age, with dark ear-length hair, brown eyes, and a short stubble beard.

Further, police say he is approximately 5’8” with a slim build.

“The male was wearing a black zippered hooded sweatshirt, grey shorts with a hole in the crotch, black thigh-high leggings, and white flat shoes,” Sgt. Mike Wicentowich reported in a Monday news brief.

“The male was smoking a cigarette.”

This disturbing case began on Saturday, Oct. 5, just before 8 p.m., when a report came into the Trail and Greater District RCMP.

“(The detachment) received a complaint of an indecent act near the intersection of Highway 3B and McBride Street,” Wicentowich explained.

“Three 10-year-old female victims were walking home when an unknown male suspect waved to the girls, commented they looked cute, and exposed his genitals through a hole in his pants,” he said.

“The girls ran away from the suspect to one of girls’ residences.”

Anyone who witnessed this incident or has any information about the suspect’s identity is encouraged to contact the Trail and Greater District RCMP at 250.364.2566.


