Trail RCMP looking for man who exposed himself

Trail police are looking to identify a man accused of exposing himself to a woman on Rossland Avenue earlier this month.

The deviant act was reported to the RCMP early in the morning on Friday. Aug. 12.

The man allegedly exited a parked light blue/grey Subaru Cross Tek SUV before removing a towel around his waist and exposing his genitals to the woman.

He is described as Caucasian, 5’9, with dark hair and a moustache, and wearing a hat and sunglasses.

Trail RCMP is asking anyone who witnessed this incident, or has information about the identity of the suspect, to call the detachment at 250.364.2566.

