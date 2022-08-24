Trail RCMP looking for man who exposed himself

Trail police are looking to identify a man accused of exposing himself to a woman on Rossland Avenue earlier this month.
The deviant act was reported to the RCMP early in the morning on Friday. Aug. 12.
The man allegedly exited a parked light blue/grey Subaru Cross Tek SUV before removing a towel around his waist and exposing his genitals to the woman.
He is described as Caucasian, 5’9, with dark hair and a moustache, and wearing a hat and sunglasses.
Trail RCMP is asking anyone who witnessed this incident, or has information about the identity of the suspect, to call the detachment at 250.364.2566.