Image: RCMP logo

Trail RCMP looking for man who exposed himself

Anyone with information is asked to call the Trail detachment at 250.364.2566

Trail police are looking to identify a man accused of exposing himself to a woman on Rossland Avenue earlier this month.

The deviant act was reported to the RCMP early in the morning on Friday. Aug. 12.

The man allegedly exited a parked light blue/grey Subaru Cross Tek SUV before removing a towel around his waist and exposing his genitals to the woman.

He is described as Caucasian, 5’9, with dark hair and a moustache, and wearing a hat and sunglasses.

Trail RCMP is asking anyone who witnessed this incident, or has information about the identity of the suspect, to call the detachment at 250.364.2566.

City of TrailRCMP Briefs

Previous story
Feds announce $21 million in funding to hire more than 2,100 apprentices in B.C.
Next story
$118M announced for B.C. family doctors amid new payment model transition

Just Posted

Image: RCMP logo
Trail RCMP looking for man who exposed himself

A skimmer plane flies by the Nelson Bridge before reloading water out of Kootenay Lake. Planes are fighting a fire southwest of Nelson. Photo: Tyler Harper
UPDATE: Lightning starts 7 small fires south of Nelson

Sophia Park won her fourth Blaylock Ladies Club Championship Aug. 21 at the Birchbank Golf Course, with Terry Van Horn coming second and Colleen DeRosa winning low net. From left: Janis Bower, Terry Van Horn, Sophia Park, Colleen DeRosa and Judy Davidson. Photo: contributed
Park wins Birchbank club championship

All photos of Kokanee Glacier Park are courtesy Brenda Haley. Photos: Brenda Haley
Kokanee Glacier Park, a wonderland in summer