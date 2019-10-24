Trail Times file photo

Trail RCMP looking for ‘suspicious’ man

Case files update from the Trail and Greater District RCMP

Besides calls to deal with alcohol-driven incidents last weekend, Trail police are also updating the public on cases that include a person-of-interest in an undisclosed incident, thefts, and a weather-related truck crash on the Rossland hill.

Suspicious occurrence:

• Oct. 18, the Trail and Greater District RCMP received a report of a suspicious male going by the name of “Kyler,” who was hitchhiking in the Trail and Castlegar area. The male is described as African Canadian with a slim build, approximately 40 years old, and 6’0” tall. He was wearing a white snowsuit and carrying a backpack covered with locks. His last known location was in Fruitvale. The RCMP would like to speak to this man about an incident over the weekend. The RCMP caution the public not to approach the man or pick him up if he is hitchhiking. Sightings should immediately be reported to the Trail detachment at 250.364.2566.

Complaints of loud explosion:

• Oct. 19, the Trail and Greater District RCMP received two complaints of loud explosions in the area of Warfield. The explosions were loud enough to shake the windows in one home. The RCMP were previously made aware that the 44th Engineer Squadron were conducting nearby demolitions training that day and notified the complainants about this activity.

Theft:

• Oct. 19, the Trail and Greater District RCMP received a report from the Subway restaurant in downtown Trail, that the tip jar had been stolen. Police have identified a suspect through video surveillance and are investigating

• Oct. 19, the Trail and Greater District RCMP received a report of the theft of a 2000 PSI rated black pressure washer from the 900 block of Mountain Street, in Trail. The thieves were described as three males between 20 to 30-years-old, and driving a red Toyota car. One was wearing camouflage and the others, normal street clothes. All three had bandannas over their faces. Anyone with information about the three suspects, or their vehicle, is encouraged to contact the detachment at 250.364.2566.

• Oct. 20, the Trail and Greater District RCMP recovered an air compressor and tool box from the 1300 block of Green Avenue, in Trail. The items were located by a Trail resident and reported to the police. The owner of these items is asked to contact the detachment at 250.364. 2566.

Motor Vehicle Incident:

• Oct. 20, the Trail and Greater District RCMP responded to a single vehicle motor vehicle accident in the 8000 block of Highway 3B, in Rossland. A 74-year-old male driver in his Dodge Ram pick up truck attempted to pass another vehicle, when the driver lost control and rolled his truck over in the ditch off the side of the highway. Snowy conditions and speed relative to weather conditions were considered to be factors in the cause of the accident. Two passengers that were in the truck were injured and were taken to the hospital in Trail for assessment. Police continue to investigate, and the driver may be facing charges under the BC Motor Vehicle Act. The RCMP advise all motorists to slow down and take their time when travelling in winter conditions.

 

