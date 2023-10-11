Image: RCMP logo

Trail RCMP looking for tips in recovering family photographs

Briefs from the Trail and Greater District RCMP

Tuesday morning, a frontline RCMP officer received a report that a set of tires and family photographs were stolen from a vehicle in the 1000 block of Spokane Street, in Trail.

The officer learnt from the owner that the photographs are family heirlooms.

Two black and white photographs, from the 1890s, depict a family. One photo is a meadow in colour.

If you know the whereabouts of these family treasures, please contact the Trail detachment at 250.364.2566 to speak to an investigator.

