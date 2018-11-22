Trail RCMP: Low-value crimes are preventable

Low-value crime ties-up valuable police resources that could be used to tackle more serious crime.

That’s the advice from Trail RCMP Sgt. Mike Wicentowich following an increasing number of reports from homeowners about theft of recyclables from their carports and yards.

“The Trail and Greater District RCMP detachment would like the public to secure their returnable items such as aluminum beverage cans and bottles,” Wicentowich told the Trail Times.

“They are being targeted by thieves and are of such low value, that charges for this type of crime without extenuating circumstances are unlikely,” he said.

“To add to the confusion about this widespread problem, some homeowners are allowing certain individuals, that are in the business of collecting and returning cans, onto their property to collect cans.”

This has led to some recyclables going missing that were not intentionally donated to these individuals.

“Please keep your returnables in a secure place until you are ready to take them to a return depot,” Wicentowich said. “Theft prevention is everybody’s responsibility.”

The police sergeant is also advising the public to make sure their car doors are locked at all times. Or go one better, and don’t leave anything of value in your vehicle.

“The … detachment would like to remind people to remove valuable items from their vehicles and ensure they are locked especially when leaving the vehicle outside overnight,” Wicentowich said.

“This will help reduce thefts in the Trail and Greater District and dissuade thieves from attending our area to look for easy targets.”



