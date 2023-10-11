Trail RCMP nab 2 impaired drivers over Thanksgiving weekend

Vehicle impounded

Sunday night, a frontline RCMP officer was on routine patrol in a marked police vehicle when she spotted a Trail woman, 39, allegedly driving her vehicle on Glover Road without operating headlights on. The officer detained the woman and her vehicle roadside.

The officer allegeldy made observations that the woman’s ability to operate a motor vehicle was impaired by alcohol. A demand was read for a breath sample, which police report resulted in a warn. The officer also discovered the woman’s vehicle was uninsured.

She was issued a 30-day Immediate Roadside Prohibition and a $598 fine for driving without insurance. Her vehicle is impounded for a minimum of 30 days.

Driver fined

A Trail teenager’s alleged fender bender on the weekend led police to writing him up for $736+ in traffic violations.

Just before 1 a.m. Saturday, a frontline RCMP officer received a report about a motor vehicle incident in the 600 block of Jacob Street, in Warfield. A witness reported that a male driver had allegedly backed his vehicle into a parked vehicle then drove away from the scene.

The officer located the 18-year old driver, from Trail, and his vehicle in the 800 block of Schofield Highway. While investigating the alleged offence, the officer suspected the teenager’s ability to operate a motor vehicle was impaired by alcohol. A demand for a breath sample was read, which police report resulted in “warn.”

The teen was issued a three-day Immediate Roadside Prohibition, a $368 fine for driving without due care and a $368 fine for failing to remain at the scene of an accident. His vehicle was impounded for a minimum of three days.

Note: 60 mg to 100 mg of blood alcohol triggers a “warn” and a three-day suspension. Teenagers and adults are treated the same for suspensions; however, the “N” driver will lose his licence administratively as well via ICBC.

