Trail RCMP nab impaired drivers

The first media report from the Trail and Greater District RCMP in 2021 highlights the results of impaired driving enforcement over the holidays, which had police removing multiple impaired drivers from the roadway.

The latest summary also contains details surrounding two brazen thefts and details about an impaired driver accused of failing to stop for police.

Impaired driving enforcement

The Trail RCMP teamed up with BC RCMP Traffic Services to conduct road safety check stops from Rossland to the Beaver Valley throughout December. In total, more than 1,200 drivers were checked for sobriety, insurances and valid licences. Police issued numerous violation tickets and nine drivers were removed from the roadway while allegedly impaired by drugs and/or alcohol. Trail police acknowledge the exceptional work and partnership of West Kootenay Traffic Services, the Integrated Road Safety Unit, and BC RCMP Traffic Services throughout this campaign.

Smash and grab

– Jan. 1, a front line RCMP officer responded to a 8:15 a.m. report of a hoverboard stolen from the front window of a business in the 900-block of Spokane Street in Trail. The display window was reported to be smashed before the hoverboard was taken. The two-wheeled, electric, portable device that is commonly known as a self-balancing scooter, was valued at $500. Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the hoverboard is asked to call the detachment at 250.364.2566.

Stolen laptop

– Jan. 3, the Trail RCMP received a 8:25 a.m. report of theft, in which an Acer laptop was stolen from a home in the 1700-block of Columbia Avenue in Trail. At around 6:00 a.m. that morning, an unidentified suspect allegedly slid open an unlocked window to the residence and grabbed the laptop that was within arms reach. Anyone with information leading to the recovery of the laptop is asked to call the detachment. The Trail RCMP recommend that homeowners lock their windows and doors at all times of the day and night to prevent theft.

Driver flees police

– Jan. 2, Trail and Greater District RCMP officers responded to a 5:30 p.m. report about an older model Dodge pickup truck being driven without a front licence plate in downtown Fruitvale. A RCMP officer conducted patrols and spotted the pickup being driven along Mountain Street. The driver failed to stop and fled from the police officer who activated his emergency lights and sirens when attempting to stop the truck.

The officer did not pursue the pickup; however, he observed the direction the driver was travelling and the manner in which the vehicle was being driven. The officer continued patrols and did locate the truck a second time on Old Mill Road after it became stuck on the snow-covered roadway. The police officer arrested the driver, a 20-year-old Fruitvale man, without further incident.

The officer then carried out an impaired driving investigation. The driver failed to pass an alcohol screening test. He was issued a 3-day Immediate Roadside Prohibition. The driver also received $1,104 in fines, including a $598 ticket for no insurance, a $138 ticket for allegedly failing to stop for police, and a $368 fine for driving without due care and attention. The truck was towed from the scene.

