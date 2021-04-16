Trail RCMP nab wanted man

Police responded to a call for assistance in East Trail on April 7, at 2 a.m.

Greater Trail RCMP are reporting a situation where first responders saved the lives of two men experiencing overdoses.

Police also outline the arrest of a wanted man in East Trail.

Suspected overdose

On April 2, shortly after 4 a.m., Trail officers assisted first responders with regional fire rescue and the BC Emergency Health Services (EHS) as they were responding to two unresponsive men in West Trail.

Attendants suspected both men had overdosed.

Upon arrival, the RCMP witnessed the dedicated work of fire services personnel and EHS paramedics as they provided urgent medical care to the two men.

“Both men were administered [naloxone] and were revived without further incident,” Const. Sherri Karn explains.

“It is believed that the two men had been using cocaine, which officials suspect may have been laced with fentanyl.”

Wanted man

Police responded to a call for assistance in East Trail on April 7, at 2 a.m.

Officers located a 37-year-old man, wanted by Nakusp RCMP, in relation to several charges out of the Nakusp region.

The man was arrested on outstanding warrants for assault with a weapon, assault causing bodily harm, uttering threats and failing to comply with a release order.

He appeared before a judge later that day and was remanded into custody pending another court appearance in Nelson.



